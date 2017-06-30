Long-time EBR metro councilman passes away at age 90

A man who served the East Baton Rouge city-parish government for 16 years as former metro councilman and mayor pro-tem has died.

90-year-old Joe Greco was on the council from 1992 to 2008. Greco was credited with getting the Central Thruway project going and was there for the opening a few years ago. He was married to his wife, Joan, for 52 years when she passed away in 2007. The couple owned Greco's Pet and Veterinary Supplies on Greenwell Springs Rd. They are survived by four sons.

Memorial services are pending.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.