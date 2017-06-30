3 juveniles arrested for more than a dozen burglaries; accused o - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

3 juveniles arrested for more than a dozen burglaries; accused of stealing $30k worth of guns

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in the Jefferson/Tiger Bend areas, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The juveniles are charged with the following offenses:

  • Aggravated burglary (2 counts)
  • Simple burglary (18 counts)
  • Theft of firearms

The juveniles are accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in the area and stealing numerous firearms, valued at more than $30,000.

