3 juveniles arrested for more than a dozen burglaries; accused of stealing $30k worth of guns

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries in the Jefferson/Tiger Bend areas, say officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The juveniles are charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated burglary (2 counts)

Simple burglary (18 counts)

Theft of firearms

The juveniles are accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in the area and stealing numerous firearms, valued at more than $30,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.