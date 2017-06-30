Denham Springs man killed in fiery crash on I-55 in Ponchatoula

A fiery wreck on I-55 in Ponchatoula claimed the life of a 22-year-old Denham Springs man early Friday morning.

On Friday, June 30 around 2:45 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal wreck on I-55 south near LA 22 in Ponchatoula. The crash claimed the life of Alexander James Breaux, 22.

The initial investigation revealed that Breaux was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado soutbound on I-55 in the right lane, when for reasons still under investigation, his truck crashed into the rear of a 2015 Freightliner being driven by Gregory Wilson, 32, of Spring Field, Missouri. After the initial impact, Breaux's truck traveled off the right side of the road through a ditch before hitting a chain link fence. When Breaux's truck struck the fence, it became engulfed in flames, officials say.

Breaux was trapped inside the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office. Alcohol is not currently suspected as a factor in this wreck.

Wilson was uninjured in the wreck and submitted to a voluntary breathalyzer test, which showed no amount of alcohol present.

The crash remains under investigation.

