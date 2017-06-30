MISSING: Mother and child last seen Friday, June 16

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing mother and son.

Shanniah Snell and her son, Darryl Branch III, were last seen Friday, June 16. Shanniah may be driving a white 2009 Honda Accord with Louisiana tag ZYD 402.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective Glenn Henagan with WBRSO at 225-343-9234.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.