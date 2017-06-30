MISSING: Mother and child last seen Friday, June 16 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

MISSING: Mother and child last seen Friday, June 16

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Shanniah Snell and Darryl Branch III (Source: WBRSO) Shanniah Snell and Darryl Branch III (Source: WBRSO)
Darryl Branch III (Source: WBRSO) Darryl Branch III (Source: WBRSO)
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing mother and son.

Shanniah Snell and her son, Darryl Branch III, were last seen Friday, June 16. Shanniah may be driving a white 2009 Honda Accord with Louisiana tag ZYD 402. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective Glenn Henagan with WBRSO at 225-343-9234.

