Missing mother and child found safe

UPDATE

A mother and son who were last seen on Friday, June 16 have been found safe, say officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a missing mother and her son.

Shanniah Snell and her son, Darryl Branch III, were last seen Friday, June 16. Shanniah may be driving a white 2009 Honda Accord with Louisiana tag ZYD 402.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective Glenn Henagan with WBRSO at 225-343-9234.

