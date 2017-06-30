One dead after vehicle became submerged in drainage ditch

The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday shortly before noon.

The crash happened eastbound on I-10 just before the Prairieville exit.

Officials say at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle went off the road and crashed in a drainage ditch. The vehicle was submerged in water.

The left lane of I-10 east is currently closed for vehicle recovery operations.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

CLICK HERE to see a list of traffic incidents in the WAFB viewing area.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.