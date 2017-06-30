One dead after vehicle became submerged in drainage ditch

District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 30.More >>
The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday shortly before noon. The crash happened eastbound on I-10 just before the Prairieville exit. Officials say at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No information has been provided regarding how the crash occurred. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights r...More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Mary Orcino, who reacted to comments this week from an LSU criminologist who said he believes the French Quarter is no longer safe and that a recent attack there has put crime there at a crucial tipping point.More >>
Emergency officials are responding to a fatal shooting Thursday night that happened around 9:15 p.m.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
