One dead after vehicle became submerged in drainage ditch

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday shortly before noon. 

The crash happened eastbound on I-10 just before the Prairieville exit. 

Officials say at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators say the vehicle went off the road and crashed in a drainage ditch. The vehicle was submerged in water. 

The left lane of I-10 east is currently closed for vehicle recovery operations. 

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available. 

