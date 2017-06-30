LSP: Man identified in fatal wreck; vehicle had been in drainage ditch for days

One man was killed Friday morning in a single vehicle wreck on I-10 west of LA Hwy. 73 in Ascension Parish.

Just after 10 a.m. on June 30, Louisiana State Police began investigating a wreck that they believe actually occurred the morning of June 24.

The wreck claimed the life of Bryan E. Manriquez, 19, of Port Allen.

The initial investigation by LSP revealed that around 5:30 a.m. on June 24, Manriquez was driving eastbound on I-10 west of LA Hwy. 73 in a 2012 Chrysler 300. For reasons still under investigation, his vehicle ran off the left side of the road struck a tree in the median. The vehicle then continued eastbound in the median and hit a concrete culvert, then came to rest in a drainage ditch, where it became submerged.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office had been looking for Manriquez since June 24. Iberville deputies found the vehicle in the ditch Friday morning and alerted LSP. The Ascension Parish Coroner's Office arrived on scene and pronounced Manriquez dead.

It is unknown if Manriquez was wearing his seat belt or not. Impairment is not suspected, but officials believe excessive speed and rainy weather conditions may have been factors in the wreck.

