YOUR TURN: French Quarter Safety

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Mary Orcino.

Orcino and dozens of other people reacted to comments this week from an LSU criminologist who said he believes the French Quarter is no longer safe and that a recent attack there has put crime there at a crucial tipping point. Orcino disagrees with the expert up to a point, but blames the New Orleans mayor for not doing more to fight crime. In her words:

I'm so not buying into that. I'm there weekly. It's my stomping ground for the ages. I'm so very sorry for what happened to the tourist over the weekend. I am not taking it lightly. Something has to be done and Mitch Landrieu is not going to do it. Our justice system has to keep the criminals in jail. I'm just hoping the next regime does a much better job.

