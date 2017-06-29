One man dead after shooting on E Polk St. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

One man dead after shooting on E Polk St.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials are responding to a fatal shooting Thursday night that happened around 9:15 p.m.

One man was reportedly killed as a result of this shooting, which happened on E Polk St. near Thomas H. Delpit Dr. 

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

