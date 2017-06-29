Teenage musician to release new single; performances scheduled

Emergency officials are responding to a fatal shooting Thursday night that happened around 9:15 p.m.More >>
James Linden Hogg has good looks and mega-talent on his side. This July will be prime time for James because he turns 17 on Sunday.More >>
Two former officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, who were accused of abuse of power back in 2014 want their jobs back.More >>
It has been a very wet day across South Louisiana and all indications are that the rains will continue into the evening before tapering-off later Thursday night.More >>
As many people in the metro area try to recover from the flood of August 2016, the State of Louisiana still owes more than $300 million to victims of a flood that happened almost 35 years ago.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
Chad Harpole Dodds was sentenced to serve 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and will be served day-for-day without the possibility of probation, parole or early release.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
