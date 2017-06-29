Teenage musician to release new single; performances scheduled

James Linden Hogg has good looks and mega-talent on his side. This July will be prime time for James because he turns 17 on Sunday.

"On July 2 in Ascension Parish will actually be James Linden Hogg Day! I’m honored for that and pretty humbled," says Hogg. "On July 2, my birthday, I’ll be playing at the First United Methodist Church in Gonzales 10 a.m. It's a 'Freedom Sunday' program of patriotic music, hymns, and music that was also heard by our founding fathers."

Hogg has a single available on iTunes beginning August 1, and two performances scheduled in July. On July 15, Northwestern State University Folk Life Center hosts its annual Folk Life Festival and Hogg is a spokesperson in public service announcements being aired on TV stations around the state. NSU probably knows Hogg well because he is the current State Fiddle Champion, a young musician with a competitive crown.

Hogg says it was a real treat to record the new single for country music fans. "I recorded this earlier this year. It’s Thank God, I'm a Country Boy. John Denver recorded that and made it a famous tune. It’s not just me on the record," James explains. "There are Billy Dean, Restless Heart's Larry Stewart, Ricky Skaggs, and Shenandoah's Marty Raybon. There's Herb Peterson, gentleman who’s singing harmony with Denver on the original recording is singing harmony on my recording! Each artist does a verse in the song. It sounds really neat. It’s kind of cutting edge."

"It has to sound great, I believe it does," he said. As for selling to radio stations, he said, "My father has worked in radio for a long while. We want to pitch it to a lot of radio stations around town, and hope for the best."

Hogg says when they recorded the single, they also recorded 11 songs and cut a CD of folk and historical music. "I love playing music. I'm a history buff and when you put those together, you kind of have me."

So the month of July is a big one for the teenage fiddle star. He has a single ready for release, called College Fund Volume 2, and performances scheduled at venues near you.

