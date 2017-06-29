THE INVESTIGATORS: Investigation into judge uncertain after retirement announcement

It has been a very wet day across South Louisiana and all indications are that the rains will continue into the evening before tapering-off later Thursday night.More >>
As many people in the metro area try to recover from the flood of August 2016, the State of Louisiana still owes more than $300 million to victims of a flood that happened almost 35 years ago.More >>
A 9News investigation into a judge's alleged misconduct prompted an investigation by the Judicial Commission of Louisiana, but then, Judge Robin Free announced his retirement and now it's unclear what will happen to the investigation.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 29.More >>
Police have made in arrest in the shooting in January that left a 15-year-old girl dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Deon Winsey, 18, is facing murder charges in the shooting death of Au’Mircle McElwee.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A section of beach in North Myrtle Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory.More >>
