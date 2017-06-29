Hammond man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 4th DWI

A Hammond man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to his 4th DWI, reports the 23rd Judicial District.

Dylan Hart, 55, pleaded guilty on March 13.

Back on July 31, 2015, LSP troopers were sent out to a minor two vehicle wreck with no injuries near the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3120 in Ascension Parish. During the investigation, troopers detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from Hart's person, who was the driver at fault for the wreck.

Hart agreed to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which officials say he failed. He was then arrested and taken to the Ascension Parish Detention Center, where he voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer test. His blood alcohol content was .16 percent, twice the legal limit of .08 percent.

Hart was sentenced to 12 years in prison with credit for time served on June 26. The sentence is to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. This sentence will run consecutive to an 8 year sentence Hart is already serving for a prior DWI offense in Tangipahoa Parish.

