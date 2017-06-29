THE INVESTIGATORS: No-show contractor arrested for alleged fraud

A man who contacted WAFB about a fundraiser he was holding to help a flood victim is now accused of doing the unthinkable. Kory Henderson promised to repair the victim's home, but it's still not finished. The victim even cooked a big dinner to thank him, and he never showed up again.

To make matters worse, Henderson was arrested for alleged fraud in a separate matter. When the initial contractor botched the repair job on her Denham Springs home after the August 2016 flood, Julie Kelly was relieved someone was willing to jump in and finish the job.

“He told me he was going to redo my whole house,” said Kelly.

The owner of Redstick Property Maintenance, Kory Henderson, told WAFB in March that when he heard Kelly had been duped by another contractor, he immediately wanted to help.

“We've got gaps. We've got all of this. This is just a nightmare,” said Henderson.

Kelly's house took on 7 feet of water in the flood. Henderson agreed to repair it, which he said would mean removing the walls and starting over. He told 9News he would cover some of the expenses, but also planned to hold a jambalaya fundraiser to help raise the rest of the money.

“I'm trying to give back to my community and help people out,” said Henderson.

Kelly says Henderson and his team of volunteers started off working on her house twice a week. They finished a hallway, the living room, and made repairs to the kitchen, but then, Kelly says they just stopped showing up.

“I would call him and he wouldn't answer or he would give me excuses and this went on for weeks and weeks,” she said.

Kelly says she even tried to win him over with a big spaghetti and meatballs dinner.

“I went to the store and bought all this food to make 84 meatballs. I waited for them to come and they didn’t come. Then I decided I'm going to get to his sweet tooth, so I made him pralines, and he did pull up, pick them up, and leave,” said Kelly.

Kelly says Henderson hasn't been back since. 9News recently learned that Henderson was arrested for alleged contractor fraud in connection to a home he was working on in Baton Rouge. In the police report, the victim stated he paid Henderson $18,000 for work that was never completed. Henderson has since bonded out. 9News went looking for him at his business address, but when he saw our cameras, he drove away.

“I had hope and he dashed my hopes again,” said Kelly.

Henderson said via text message that he has been struggling financially and ran out of materials to finish Kelly's house. As for his arrest, he said he just started his business in September and was not aware he had to hold a specific license to do work.

He did not say whether he was going to finish the work at Kelly's house.

