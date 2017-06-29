Sen. Cassidy to host town hall meetings to discuss flood relief for residents

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy is set to host two town hall meetings on Friday, June 30 to discuss flood relief efforts with local residents.

At both meetings, Cassidy will be joined by representatives from FEMA, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), and the Office of Community Development.

Residents who would like to participate must RSVP by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29.

The first meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Living Faith Christian Center, located at 6375 Winbourne Ave. in Baton Rouge. The second meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the Central Branch Library, located at 11260 Joor Rd. in Baton Rouge.

To RSVP for either meeting, contact Shawn Hanscom at Shawn_Hanscom@cassidy.senate.gov.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.