More than 150 cats, kittens in need of adoption from Baton Rouge shelter

Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) in Baton Rouge has recently experienced a sudden increase in the number of homeless animals in their shelter. Thankfully, there was a 17 percent increase in canine adoptions in June, but the shelter still needs help finding homes for more than 150 cats and kittens.

"It's a perfect combination of factors. We've had a lot of kittens dropped off in the last two weeks, plus many of our babies are all reaching adoption age at the same time," said Amanda Pumilia, operations director at CAA.

To encourage families to adopt now, CAA is running a summer adoption special thanks to a matching grant they received from a friend of the organization. From not until July 15, all adoption fees have been reduced. The reduced adoption fees are as follows:

Cats and kittens: $20

Large dogs: $35

Large black dogs: $25

Small dogs: $145

Designated barn cats: Free

CAA's barn cats are usually poorly socialized, former street cats, however, these cats are healthy, sterilized, vaccinated, and in need of rural, outdoor homes such as barns, stables, garages, or warehouses.

Those not able to adopt can still foster an animal. Fostering helps to free up space at the shelter while benefiting the animal with an in-home living experience. CAA offers weekend, short-term, and long-term foster opportunities.

Visit caabr.org/volunteer for more information about fostering.

