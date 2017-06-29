LSU's Robertson signs contract with the Cardinals

LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson has signed his first professional contract and is beginning a new baseball journey.

Robertson signed with the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night.

Fulfilled a childhood dream tonight and signed my first professional contract. Excited for the next chapter in my career. pic.twitter.com/WQ4ESJqfhU — Kramer Robertson (@KramerR3) June 29, 2017

The Cardinals selected Robertson in the fourth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft.

The shortstop from Midway High School in McGregor, Texas, finished the season with a .307 batting average, eight home runs, three triples and 18 doubles.

The senior was also a tough out on the base path, stealing nine bases on 12 attempts.

