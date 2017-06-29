Liquor license suspended at Tigerland bar after undercover sting operation

The liquor license has been suspended for a Tigerland bar that was the focus of a recent undercover sting operation, according to documents from Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

On June 26, officials announced that a joint investigation at Reggie's Bar, 1176 Bob Pettit Blvd., resulted in more than three dozen arrests.

Officials with the ATC released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

Over the last few weeks, local law enforcement agencies have received complaints and tips about Reggie’s Bar allowing underaged patrons on the premises and in some cases actually serving alcohol to minors. On Monday, June 26, 2017, the ATC along with BRPD, Baton Rouge ABC, EBRSO, LSUPD and the City Fire Marshall’s Office conducted a joint operation and wrote citations for various offenses. ATC Commissioner Juana Lombard, reviewed the case and determined that the offenses were of a nature as to warrant and immediate emergency suspension of the alcohol permit associated with that location. As of June 28, the location has been suspended and an emergency hearing on the matter has been set for Wednesday, July 5. The office of the ATC will have no further comment on this matter until the hearing has been conducted.

The arrests were for the following:

Open container violations - 4

Minor in possession - 9

Resisting arrest - 3

Picture ID required for entering a licensed alcohol outlet - 20

Unlawful entry into a business selling alcohol by person under age 18 - 20

Battery of a police officer - 1

Disturbing the peace by simple drunk - 1

Use of a fake ID to enter and purchase alcohol - 8

The investigating agencies involved with the sting operation include the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State University Police, Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC), and the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

The Baton Rouge Fire Department also participated in the sting and noted Reggie's had almost doubled their occupancy allotment. Other bars are still being investigated by the ABC and ATC for more possible violations.

