Police release surveillance video related to deadly shooting near Lockwood Avenue and Chippewa Street

Police hope releasing surveillance video will help them solve a homicide.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Wilbert Bell Jr., 39, was shot and killed near the intersection of Lockwood Avenue and Chippewa Street on June 15.

Investigators said the shooters chased down the victim. The video shows people getting out of a small white SUV and running after Bell.

Police said they need the public’s help to identify the people in the video. They are still trying to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 if you have any information that can help solve this case.

