DOTD urges motorists to report damage to vehicles from potholes on I-110

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
I-110 South near N. 22nd Street
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Several cars were damaged Thursday morning on I-110 South near North 22nd St. due to potholes, officials say.  

The potholes reportedly caused tire blowouts to several vehicles.  

Traffic was diverted off the Interstate at North 22nd Street while crews worked to make the repairs. As of 11:45 a.m., all lanes reopened. 

If your vehicle was damaged due to the potholes, you are urged to call (225) 231-4133 to file a complaint with DOTD. 

