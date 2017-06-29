DOTD urges drivers to report damage to vehicles from potholes on - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

DOTD urges drivers to report damage to vehicles from potholes on I-110

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Several cars were damaged Thursday morning on I-110 South near North 22nd St. due to potholes, officials say.  

The potholes reportedly caused tire blowouts to several vehicles.  

Traffic was diverted off the Interstate at North 22nd Street while crews worked to make the repairs. As of 11:45 a.m., all lanes reopened. 

If your vehicle was damaged due to the potholes, you are urged to call (225) 231-4133 to file a complaint with DOTD. 

