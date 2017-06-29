Police: Work release inmate leaves job site, attacks woman in her Plaquemine home

An inmate is back in custody after leaving a work release job site and then attacking a woman, whom he knows, inside her home, according to officials.

The Plaquemine Police Department reported Darrell Lawrence, 45, forced his way into the woman’s home and hit her multiple times.

Police Chief Kenny Payne said Lawrence the victim suffered minor scratches and some hair was pulled from her head. He added some items inside the house were destroyed.

Payne stated Lawrence is a Louisiana Department of Corrections prisoner who was serving as a West Baton Rouge Parish work release inmate, but it is unknown what his original charges were.

He added that Lawrence will face additional charges of aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry, and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.