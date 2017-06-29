FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch in effect until 10 p.m.

It has been a very wet day across South Louisiana and all indications are that the rains will continue into the evening before tapering-off later Thursday night.

Given all the rain, the National Weather Service has posted a pair of FLASH FLOOD WATCHES that extend across all of South Louisiana. The WATCH that includes the WAFB area will remain in effect until 10:00 p.m.

As expected, rain totals around the WAFB region since last night are generally in the 1" to 3" range with isolated higher totals. Some WAFB communities could see another 1" or more through the rest of the afternoon and early evening before the rains let up, and that could cause some stress for the evening rush.

By midnight, however, the rains should be coming to an end for most of the viewing area and we can expect a mainly rain-free start to Friday morning. Expect sunrise temperatures for Friday in the mid 70°s -- which means temperatures will not fall much, if at all, between Thursday evening and sunrise.

Friday is not expected to be as wet as Thursday nor are we expecting to see multiple periods of heavy rains like many endured today. However, we are still posting rain chances at 40% to 50% for Friday afternoon. Friday afternoon will also be considerably warmer than today, with highs climbing up into the upper 80°s to near 90° for most WAFB neighborhoods.

As we have advertised this week, the First Alert Storm Team anticipates a “drier” pattern to set-up for the weekend and continue through Tuesday, July 4. High pressure will expand westward from the Atlantic and that will be an inhibiting factor for our traditional afternoon thundershowers. We won't say "no rain" for any single day, but the First Alert forecast calls for just a 20% to 30% chance of afternoon showers on Saturday with afternoon rain chances running at 20% or less for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

And, boy, could we use a break from the rains.

Morning starts for Saturday through Tuesday will run in the low to mid 70°s for the Red Stick -- a sign that low-level humidity will linger even if the rain chances drop. And of course, the drier weather pattern will mean warmer afternoon temperatures with highs for all four days expected to climb above 90°. Factor-in our Gulf humidity with those temperatures in the 90°s through the 4-day “holiday” run and you can expect afternoon peak heat index values around 100° each day. But then, that is not unusual for this time of year for our area.

In the extended outlook, we are currently calling for one more relatively-dry day for Wednesday before scattered afternoon rains return on Thursday.

In the meantime, the tropics continue to behave themselves… If only for the time being.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: South winds, 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; choppy

Inland Lakes: South winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR JUNE 30:

High Tide: 10:59 a.m. +0.8

Low Tide: 10:16 p.m. +0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 29 … 100° (1914); 63° (1958)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 29 … 92°; 73°

SUNRISE: 6:05 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:11 p.m.

