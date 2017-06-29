FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect; widespread showers/storms; high in the upper 70°s/lower 80°s

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers continue (50% coverage); a low of 75°

FRIDAY: Scattered showers/storms - warmer, a high of 88°

First Alert: Threat for heavy rain increases around metro Baton Rouge over the next couple of hours as storms move in from the west. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/lN3qtl0AOl — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) June 29, 2017

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- The entire southern half of Louisiana is now under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH; locally, the watch is in effect until 10 p.m.; for Acadiana, until 7 p.m.; Lake Charles/Beaumont were under Flash Flood Warnings earlier Thursday due to locally heavy rainfall!

- High moisture content steaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico - along with the same stalled frontal boundary - will aid in producing widespread rainfall (80% - 90% coverage) ...

- Rainfall totals in the range of 1” - 3" are expected, with locally higher amounts quite possible; overall, "severe weather" is NOT anticipated - but again, heavy rainfall (some storms may produce strong gusty winds) is the MAIN weather threat Thursday

- In addition, with the persistent rainfall and cloud cover across SE LA/SW MS, our daytime high temperature will stay WELL BELOW the norm for late June (92°) ...

- After Thursday evening, additional rain chances will begin a downward trend - as high pressure moves into the area from the east; 50% coverage Thursday; 30% Saturday; only 10% - 20% Sunday through the 4th of July!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: South winds, 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; choppy

Inland Lakes: South winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR JUNE 30:

High Tide: 10:59 a.m. +0.8

Low Tide: 10:16 p.m. +0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 29 … 100° (1914); 63° (1958)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 29 … 92°; 73°

SUNRISE: 6:05 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:11 p.m.

