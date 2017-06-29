Report: Rapper 'Mystikal' owes nearly $3M in back taxes

Authorities said Michael Tyler, also known as the rapper "Mystikal," owes the federal government nearly $3 million, reports stated.

According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, the feds are seeking a civil judgment against Tyler, claiming he owes $2.9 million in back taxes, penalties, and interest dating back to 1997.

This is not Tyler’s first time having tax issues, according to the report.

It stated was he was sentenced in 2006 to serve one year in prison and pay back taxes and penalties after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to file tax returns on $824,916 earned in 1998 and $930,953 earned in 1999.

