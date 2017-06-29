Everything you need to know for 4th of July holiday

Once a year, Americans gather to celebrate the day in 1776 when 13 colonies claimed their independence from England. Independence Day, or the 4th of July, is celebrated with festivities ranging from fireworks to parades and concerts.

EVENTS LIST:

Those planning to attend celebrations along the Mississippi River are encouraged to use mosquito repellent. West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control reported eight mosquito samples tested last week were positive for West Nile Virus. Officials added the area behind the levee was sprayed multiple times this week, but they urge people to use repellent due to the high population of floodwater mosquitoes following recent rains. In late June, East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement also reported a mosquito sample testing positive for West Nile Virus. Click here for more

WHERE FIREWORKS CAN BE USED:

If you decide that you'd rather put on your own fireworks show this year, you'll want to make sure you understand the rules. They change, depending on which parish you're in.

Homeowners in East Baton Rouge Parish should know by now that they CANNOT pop fireworks anywhere in the parish, which includes the cities of Central, Baker, and Zachary. If caught, you'll face up to a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.

In Ascension Parish, you are ALLOWED to use fireworks, with the exception of the cities of Donaldsonville and Gonzales.

In Livingston Parish, fireworks are also legal, but you CANNOT set them off within the city limits of Denham Springs or Walker. If you're caught once, you'll have to pay up to $100. If you're caught again, you could be fined up to $500.

RELATED: Where you can and can't shoot off fireworks for the 4th of July

FIREWORKS SAFETY:

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advises:

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire

RELATED: Recalled fireworks may explode prematurely, Handle fireworks carefully if at all

Although officials want you to have a fun holiday, they also want to make sure you stay safe. Law enforcement officers throughout Louisiana will be on the lookout for drunk drivers as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign to combat impaired driving.

This year's July 4th campaign began on Friday, June 30 and will end on the morning of Wednesday, July 5.

During the three-day July 4th weekend in 2015, the last year for which statistics are available, 83 people in Louisiana were injured in vehicle crashes involving a drunk driver, and three people died

During the four-day July 4th weekend in 2014, 112 people in Louisiana were injured in alcohol-related crashes, and eight people were killed

In 2015, a total of 5,513 people in Louisiana were injured in alcohol-related crashes, and 348 people were killed

WATER SAFETY:

Louisiana had the second-highest rate of drownings in the nation in 2013-2015, with 71 children dying from accidental drownings or submersions during that period, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. It was the second-leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in Louisiana.

Nearly half of those drownings (48 percent) occurred in swimming pools, while 21 percent occurred on natural bodies of water. The remaining 31 percent occurred in bathtubs, canals, ponds, storm drains, and other manmade bodies of water.

In addition, each year, about 28 children between 1 and 4 years old are hospitalized because of near drownings, which can lead to lifelong disabilities.

Safe Kids Worldwide offers the following swimming safety tips:

Actively supervise children in and around open bodies of water, giving the children your undivided attention

When there are several adults present and children are swimming, prevent lapses in supervision by establishing "shifts" that designate a single adult who will watch the children in the water for a certain period of time, like 15 minutes

Whether you're swimming in a backyard pool or in a lake, teach children to swim with a partner every time. From the start, teach children never to go near or in water without an adult present

Educate your children about the dangers of drain entanglement and entrapment, and teach them never to play or swim near drains or suction outlets

Look; don't just listen. Many times, a person in drowning distress is calm and quiet under the water, not thrashing at the top

Remove all toys from the pool area when it's not in use to keep children from going near the area

If you are the pool's owner, install a fence around all sides of the pool, along with a locked gate that is beyond a child's reach. Refer to local ordinances for fence height and other requirements

Learn CPR

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.