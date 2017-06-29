Everything you need to know for 4th of July holiday

Once a year, Americans gather to celebrate the day in 1776 when 13 colonies claimed their independence from England. Independence Day, or the 4th of July, is celebrated with festivities ranging from fireworks to parades and concerts.
Those planning to attend celebrations along the Mississippi River are encouraged to use mosquito repellent. West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control reported eight mosquito samples tested last week were positive for West Nile Virus. Officials added the area behind the levee was sprayed multiple times this week, but they urge people to use repellent due to the high population of floodwater mosquitoes following recent rains. In late June, East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement also reported a mosquito sample testing positive for West Nile Virus. Click here for more
WHERE FIREWORKS CAN BE USED:
If you decide that you'd rather put on your own fireworks show this year, you'll want to make sure you understand the rules. They change, depending on which parish you're in.
Homeowners in East Baton Rouge Parish should know by now that they CANNOT pop fireworks anywhere in the parish, which includes the cities of Central, Baker, and Zachary. If caught, you'll face up to a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.
In Ascension Parish, you are ALLOWED to use fireworks, with the exception of the cities of Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
In Livingston Parish, fireworks are also legal, but you CANNOT set them off within the city limits of Denham Springs or Walker. If you're caught once, you'll have to pay up to $100. If you're caught again, you could be fined up to $500.
FIREWORKS SAFETY:
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advises:
Although officials want you to have a fun holiday, they also want to make sure you stay safe. Law enforcement officers throughout Louisiana will be on the lookout for drunk drivers as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign to combat impaired driving.
This year's July 4th campaign began on Friday, June 30 and will end on the morning of Wednesday, July 5.
WATER SAFETY:
Louisiana had the second-highest rate of drownings in the nation in 2013-2015, with 71 children dying from accidental drownings or submersions during that period, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. It was the second-leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in Louisiana.
Nearly half of those drownings (48 percent) occurred in swimming pools, while 21 percent occurred on natural bodies of water. The remaining 31 percent occurred in bathtubs, canals, ponds, storm drains, and other manmade bodies of water.
In addition, each year, about 28 children between 1 and 4 years old are hospitalized because of near drownings, which can lead to lifelong disabilities.
Safe Kids Worldwide offers the following swimming safety tips:
