Everything you need to know for Fourth of July holiday

Once a year Americans gather to celebrate the day in 1776 when thirteen colonies claimed their independence from England. Independence Day, or the fourth of July, is celebrated with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts.

Fireworks safety

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advises:

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

