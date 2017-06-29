Everything you need to know for 4th of July holiday

Once a year Americans gather to celebrate the day in 1776 when thirteen colonies claimed their independence from England. Independence Day, or the 4th of July, is celebrated with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades, and concerts.

Although officials want you to have a fun holiday, they also want to make sure you stay safe. Law enforcement officers throughout Louisiana will be on the lookout for drunk drivers as part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" national campaign to combat impaired driving.

This year's July 4th campaign will begin on Friday evening and will end on Wednesday morning.

During the three-day July 4th weekend in 2015, the last year for which statistics are available, 83 people in Louisiana were injured in vehicle crashes involving a drunk driver, and three people died.

During the four-day July 4th weekend in 2014, 112 people in Louisiana were injured in alcohol-related crashed, and eight people were killed.

In 2015, a total of 5,513 people in Louisiana were injured in alcohol-related crashes, and 348 people were killed.

FIREWORKS SAFETY:

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advises:

Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire

WATER SAFETY:

Louisiana had the second-highest rate of drownings in the nation in 2013-2015, with 71 children dying from accidental drowning or submersion during that period, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. It was the second-leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in Louisiana.

Nearly half of those drownings - 48 percent - occurred in swimming pools, while 21 percent occurred on natural water bodies. The remaining 31 percent occurred in bathtubs, canals, ponds, storm drains and other manmade water bodies.

In addition, each year about 28 children between 1 and 4 years old are hospitalized because of near drownings, which can lead to lifelong disabilities.

Safe Kids Worldwide offers the following swimming safety tips:

Actively supervise children in and around open bodies of water, giving the children your undivided attention.

When there are several adults present and children are swimming, prevent lapses in supervision by establishing "shifts" that designate a single adult who will watch the children in the water for a certain period of time, like 15 minutes.

Whether you're swimming in a backyard pool or in a lake, teach children to swim with a partner every time. From the start, teach children never to go near or in water without an adult present.

Educate your children about the dangers of drain entanglement and entrapment, and teach them never to play or swim near drains or suction outlets.

Look; don't just listen. Many times, a person in drowning distress is calm and quiet under the water, not thrashing at the top.

Remove all toys from the pool area when it's not in use to keep children from going near the area.

If you are the pool's owner, install a fence around all sides of the pool, along with a locked gate that is beyond a child's reach. Refer to local ordinances for fence height and other requirements.

Learn CPR

