Fire destroys Zachary home, cause not yet determined - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fire destroys Zachary home, cause not yet determined

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) -

A family lost everything in a fire that destroyed a home early Thursday morning.

The Cheneyville Volunteer Fire Department said no one was at the home in Zachary when it caught fire.

Officials said they have not yet determined what caused the fire, so investigators are expected to be back out at the scene later in the day.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly