Suspect accused of murdering teen also charged in different murder investigation

The 18-year-old who was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl is also facing charges in a second murder investigation, according to court records.

Deon Winsey is accused of shooting Au’Mircle McElwee, 15, on January 18, 2017. The shooting happened near Airline Highway and North Foster Drive.

Detectives said they believe there was an “interaction” between two groups on Oaklon Avenue near Winchester Avenue. At some point, shots were fired and McElwee was hit.

Investigators said they do not know if the teen was the intended target. They added McElwee was in her vehicle at the time when she was shot. The car reportedly then started moving, but crashed a short distance later.

Winsey, however, was not identified and booked on charges until June 29.

On June 8, 2017, Winsey was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department for allegedly shooting and killing Quenton Gilmore, 27, during an incident on Rosenwald Rd.

Court records also show that Winsey was out on bond for a prior incident involving an illegal gun and possession of marijuana. That arrest happened on February 25, 2017.

