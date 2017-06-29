Police make arrest in shooting from January that left teen girl dead

Police have made in arrest in the shooting in January that left a 15-year-old girl dead.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Deon Winsey, 18, is facing murder charges in the shooting death of Au’Mircle McElwee.

The shooting happened near Airline Highway and North Foster Drive on Jan. 18, 2017.

Detectives said they believe there was an “interaction” between two groups on Oaklon Avenue near Winchester Avenue. At some point, shots were fired and the McElwee was hit.

Investigators said they do not know if the teen was the intended target. They added McElwee was in her vehicle at the time when she was shot. The car reportedly then started moving, but crashed a short distance later.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Winsey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder (2 counts), and illegal use of a weapon.

His bond is set at $370,500.

RELATED: Fellow teen left in shock after 15-year-old girl dies after being shot

According to records, Winsey was arrested in February on charges of possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm. Documents show he was released on bond, but then arrested again on armed robbery charges.

His bond is $95,500 for the armed robbery charge and $275,000 for the murder/attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.