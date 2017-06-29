HAND IT ON: Beverly Hammond on behalf of Women Making a Difference

Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 29.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 29.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the name of the officer involved in the death of a pedestrian who was struck on Florida Blvd. Tuesday evening.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the name of the officer involved in the death of a pedestrian who was struck on Florida Blvd. Tuesday evening.More >>
WAFB Anchor Greg Meriwether posed a question about healthcare during Thursday’s White House press briefing. He asked about efforts to repeal much of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, often called Obamacare, and how that might affect Louisianians.More >>
WAFB Anchor Greg Meriwether posed a question about healthcare during Thursday’s White House press briefing. He asked about efforts to repeal much of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, often called Obamacare, and how that might affect Louisianians.More >>
It has been a very wet day across South Louisiana and all indications are that the rains will continue into the evening before tapering-off later Thursday night.More >>
It has been a very wet day across South Louisiana and all indications are that the rains will continue into the evening before tapering-off later Thursday night.More >>
The liquor license has been suspended for a Tigerland bar that was the focus of a recent undercover sting operation, according to documents from Alcohol and Tobacco Control.More >>
The liquor license has been suspended for a Tigerland bar that was the focus of a recent undercover sting operation, according to documents from Alcohol and Tobacco Control.More >>
When Andy Mitchell gave a hard-working young man a ride to work, he had no idea how much it would change both their lives.More >>
When Andy Mitchell gave a hard-working young man a ride to work, he had no idea how much it would change both their lives.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>