CAUGHT: Man accused of smashing pharmacy window, getting away with drugs

A man suspected of breaking a window at a pharmacy to get inside and steal drugs is now in custody, according to investigators.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Aaron Beyl, 36, was arrested Wednesday at a home in Baton Rouge. He was caught by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO said Beyl is accused of burglarizing Galvez Pharmacy on LA 42 in Prairieville on June 18.

He added Beyl was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and will be transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.

