CAUGHT: Man accused of smashing pharmacy window, getting away with drugs

A man suspected of breaking a window at a pharmacy to get inside and steal drugs is now in custody, according to investigators.More >>
Two former officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are expected to seek re-employment Thursday morning. They are two of the three officers found not guilty in January of charges of abuse of power in a case that dates back to February 2014.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 29.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish metro council had 130 items on its Wednesday, June 28 meeting agenda. Among them were a handful of topics the community weighed in on.More >>
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking a man wanted on felony charges of cyberstalking and stalking.More >>
A Minnesota man asked his girlfriend to use a 50-caliber handgun to shoot a book he was holding for a YouTube stunt.More >>
Because that action is illegal, the teenager called 911, and the police took her to a nearby city, where she intended to buy drugs.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Pigs made their way out of a crashed tractor-trailer and onto a Dallas-area interstate, with some going as far as a half-mile away before responders started to corral them.More >>
A husband said that from the day he met his wife in preschool, he knew they would get married.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
Meet the beautiful couple behind this viral photo, Lucinda Myers and Murphy Wilson. In just two days, it accumulated 33,000 likes on Instagram.More >>
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.More >>
