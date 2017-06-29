Former BRPD officers set to go before civil service board to try to get jobs back

Two former officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are expected to seek re-employment Thursday morning.

They are two of the three officers found not guilty in January of charges of abuse of power in a case that dates back to February 2014.

Three BRPD officers were charged with abuse of power related to a sex act that allegedly happened in a BREC park back then.

Issac Bolden, Travis Wheeler, and Emerson Jackson were the officers involved. According to investigators, all three officers walked up to a man and woman parked at a BREC park.

The man was reportedly forced to leave. Bolden then allegedly asked the woman to perform a sexual act on him while the other two officers watched.

After the alleged incident in 2014, Bolden resigned from the force. He had been with the force for just over a year. After the not guilty verdict, Bolden said his plan was to return to California with his family.

Wheeler and Jackson were fired after being indicted by a grand jury. Both had been with BRPD at least five years. They will now go before the civil service board to try to get their jobs back.

