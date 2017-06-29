Former BRPD officers go before civil service board to try to get jobs back

Two former officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, who were accused of abuse of power back in 2014 want their jobs back.

Travis Wheeler, Emerson Jackson, and Issac Bolden were accused of “going up to a man and woman in a car at a BREC park and telling the man to leave.” The woman claims she was then forced to perform a sex act on Bolden while the other two watched.

Bolden resigned after being with the department for just over a year, while Jackson and Wheeler were fired after being indicted by a grand jury. Both had been with the department at least five years. A trial by jury found all three men not guilty back in January.

Thursday, Wheeler and Jackson went before a civil service board, which is comprised of members of the community, first responders, and elected officials, in an effort to be reinstated as BRPD officers.

The prosecution called several witnesses to testify, including the accuser and Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie.

The woman testified that she finds police “distrustful.” When asked by BRPD’s attorney if she wanted these two officers back working, she replied, “No.”

The hearing will resume Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

