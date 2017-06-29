Civil service board denies former BRPD officers' request for rehire

Two former officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, who were accused of abuse of power back in 2014 will not be getting their jobs back.

Travis Wheeler, Emerson Jackson, and Issac Bolden were accused of “going up to a man and woman in a car at a BREC park and telling the man to leave.” The woman claims she was then forced to perform a sex act on Bolden while the other two watched.

Bolden resigned after being with the department for just over a year, while Jackson and Wheeler were fired after being indicted by a grand jury. Both had been with the department at least five years.

After their indictments, BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie pledged to do right by the community.

“There are always bad apples in the group. My job as an administrator is to find those bad apples and serve them with the discipline and whatever law they may break,” said Dabadie in November of 2014.

A trial by jury found all three men not guilty back in January.

“I'm just really happy right now. It shouldn't have never got this far to begin with. There was never any evidence, any wrongdoing. Right now I'm just ready to go back to California ya' know, put my life back together,” said Bolden in January of 2017.

Officers Wheeler and Jackson remained in Baton Rouge. For the past two days, they have been pleading their case to the civil service board to get their old jobs back and reverse Chief Dabadie's decision to fire them.

The board is comprised of members of the community, first responders, and elected officials.

After more than half a dozen witnesses, including the accuser, Chief Dabadie, Wheeler, and Jackson, testified, the board backed the chief’s decision to fire them in a 5-1 vote. At this time, the officers will not be rehired.

Thursday, Wheeler and Jackson went before a civil service board, which is comprised of members of the community, first responders, and elected officials, in an effort to be reinstated as BRPD officers.

The woman testified that she finds police “distrustful.” When asked by BRPD’s attorney if she wanted these two officers back working, she replied, “No.”

Neither the defense nor the prosecution chose to comment, but we are told the officers will file an appeal.

