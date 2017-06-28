Sit-in held at Sen. Cassidy's office to urge him to vote against cuts to Medicaid

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has 130 items on its Wednesday, June meeting agenda.More >>
After an emotional season, followed by a trip to the College World Series Finals, where the Tigers fought tooth and nail for a win, they came up short, but Tiger fans came to support and welcome the team home, with or without a trophy.
Two different groups held a sit-in outside of Senator Bill Cassidy's office in Baton Rouge Wednesday. The goal of this sit-in was to try to convince Cassidy to vote against major cuts and caps to the Medicaid program.
Some disturbing details came out in the transcript of Brittany Monk's testimony. She made a deal with prosecutors and took a reduced manslaughter charge for her role in a brutal murder.
Jace Crehan offered the court a manslaughter plea on Tuesday, June 27, but prosecutors did not accept it. Crehan was indicted on second degree murder in the killing of Robert Noce Jr., 47, in Zachary in 2015.
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.
A teenager from Ballantyne, rescued this week after a year of captivity, had been confined inside a Georgia home and was purposely left malnourished because it was how her alleged capturer liked to keep her.
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.
The name of the victim in an explosion at a Murray State University dorm was released Wednesday, June 28.
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.
A massive cross now adorns the side of I-55 in Batesville, Mississippi.
Several hundred high-school students participating in the Governor's Scholars Program are on the campus this summer, but a tweet from @themurrayGSP indicated they are all safe.
Police testified that the security guard began shooting the man through the driver`s side window and continued shooting while side stepping towards the front of the van.
