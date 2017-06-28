Sit-in held at Sen. Cassidy's office to urge him to vote against cuts to Medicaid

Two different groups held a sit-in outside of Senator Bill Cassidy's office in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The goal of this sit-in was to try to convince Cassidy to vote against major cuts and caps to the Medicaid program. Cassidy wasn't at the office, but one of his workers listened to many of their personal stories.

"John Paul's life, he was alive. I chose life. Of course that was my choice, but without all of the services in between, he's not going to continue to be able to live,” said one of those at the sit-in.

A vote on the healthcare bill planned for this week has been postponed.

