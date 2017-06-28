LSU fans welcome baseball team home

After an emotional season, followed by a trip to the College World Series Finals, where the Tigers fought tooth and nail for a win, they came up short, but Tiger fans came to support and welcome the team home, with or without a trophy.

The LSU baseball team arrived at Alex Box Stadium around 2 p.m. Wednesday after losing to the Florida Gators in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals.

Despite the loss, the purple and gold love runs deep, especially for a few little Tiger fans. Take for instance 3-year-old Eden Wascom, who can easily be called LSU's biggest fan. Just call out a player’s number between 1-24, and Eden knows their name.

"I think her mother and father must watch too much baseball,” her mother, Emily Wascom, said laughingly.

After being one of the top two teams in college baseball and a national seed six years in a row, future big league players, Kolton and Keegan Mason, tell us the Tigers made them proud.

That's the kind of positive energy fans came to share, because in spite of the team ending the season without the title, for the LSU family, they'll always be viewed as champs.

"I'm proud of them and I'll be here to support them. Thank you, thank you for the thrill on the field and thank you for how you treated fans off the field,” said lifelong fan, Charles Duncan.

“Next year, we'll get them next year," said Nancy Hazlatt.

