Woman's testimony reveals disturbing details of her role in killing and stuffing man in barrel

Some disturbing details came out in the transcript of Brittany Monk's testimony. She made a deal with prosecutors and took a reduced manslaughter charge for her role in a brutal murder.More >>
Jace Crehan offered the court a manslaughter plea on Tuesday, June 27, but prosecutors did not accept it. Crehan was indicted on second degree murder in the killing of Robert Noce Jr., 47, in Zachary in 2015.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 28.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has 130 items on its Wednesday, June meeting agenda.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore has announced that on Friday, June 30, he will release his findings in the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officer and the shooter, who were all killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A Murray State University dorm was damaged after an explosion on Wednesday, June 28.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
Vets at an animal shelter discovered the abuse after complications from spaying the dog.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
