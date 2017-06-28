Woman's testimony reveals disturbing details of her role in killing and stuffing man in barrel

Some disturbing details came out in the transcript of Brittany Monk's testimony. She made a deal with prosecutors and took a reduced manslaughter charge for her role in a brutal murder.

Prosecutors detailed everything that happened the night Robert Noce Jr., 47, was killed and his body stuffed in a 55-gallon barrel.

Monk, who was pregnant by her then fiancée, Jace Crehan, were both facing second degree murder for the stabbing and choking death of Noce in 2015, but Monk decided to plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter in exchange for her truthful testimony of exactly what happened in the early morning hours of July 4.

The transcript of the court proceedings show that, "While seven months pregnant, she [Monk] and Jace Crehan climbed into the residence, maneuvered through Mr. Noce's house, found him ultimately asleep in his bed, and attacked Noce in his sleep."

Monk admitted in court she made up a story saying Noce assaulted her and Crehan before they attacked him.

Crehan’s pre-trial hearing was delayed from June 27 to next week because lawyers were waiting to get a transcript of Monk’s testimony.

Crehan's hearing is now set for July 7 and trial on July 24. Crehan did offer a manslaughter plea, but prosecutors did not accept it. Monk's full testimony can be read below:

