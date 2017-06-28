WATCH LIVE: DA releases findings in law enforcement ambush shooting

District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 30.More >>
With the 4th of July weekend here, it's important to keep local laws, and safety, in mind as you celebrate. Different parishes and cities have different regulations, so double check your area's laws to be sure it's legal to use fireworks.More >>
Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) in Baton Rouge has recently experienced a sudden increase in the number of homeless animals in their shelter. Thankfully, there was a 17 percent increase in canine adoptions in June, but the shelter still needs help finding homes for more than 150 cats and kittens.More >>
Emergency officials are responding to a fatal shooting Thursday night that happened around 9:15 p.m.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.More >>
