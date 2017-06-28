WATCH LIVE: DA releases findings in law enforcement ambush shooting

District Attorney Hillar Moore III released the findings Friday into the year-long investigation into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed on July 17, 2016.

All officer-involved shootings are investigated by the District Attorney's Office to determine whether the action was necessary.

"There was no doubt here regarding their justifications," Moore said. "These officers went into a very dangerous and unknown situation and saved lives."

“This horrific event, which took days to collect and months to review, only took thirteen minutes and fifty-five seconds to conclude,” Moore added.

The three officers who were killed were all at the store when Gavin Long arrived.

Deputy Lt. Brad Garafola with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was working an extra duty detail at the store.

Cpl. Montrell Jackson with the Baton Rouge Police Department was at the car wash next door. He had just finished washing his vehicle when Long arrived.

Officer Matthew Gerald of the Baton Rouge Police Department stopped at the store to purchase a drink.

Once shots were fired, deputies and officers responded to the scene.

EBR Deputy Nick Tullier was critically wounded and is still recovering at a Houston hospital.

EBR Sgt. Bruce Simmons was wounded and is still dealing with rehabilitation.

BRPD Cpl. Chad Montgomery has recovered from his injury.

During the press conference Moore presented much of the material that was gathered during the investigation, including surveillance footage that captured the entire incident.

"Although these killings were clearly viewed, I’ve removed those images from public view," Moore noted.

