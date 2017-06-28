DA to release findings in shooting deaths of officers and shooter killed last July

District Attorney Hillar Moore has announced that on Friday, June 30, he will release his findings in the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officer and the shooter, who were all killed on July 17, 2016.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Brad Garafola and Baton Rouge Police Department Officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald were all shot and killed by Gavin Long last year.

RELATED: Police ambush shooting

A press conference will be held on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. A copy of the report will be made available here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.