DA set to release findings in police ambush shooting

District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.

Deputy Brad Garafola with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald of the Baton Rouge Police Department were all shot and killed by Gavin Long last year.

