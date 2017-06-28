DA set to release findings in police ambush shooting

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 30.More >>
With the 4th of July weekend here, it's important to keep local laws, and safety, in mind as you celebrate. Different parishes and cities have different regulations, so double check your area's laws to be sure it's legal to use fireworks.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) in Baton Rouge has recently experienced a sudden increase in the number of homeless animals in their shelter. Thankfully, there was a 17 percent increase in canine adoptions in June, but the shelter still needs help finding homes for more than 150 cats and kittens.More >>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Police identified 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain as a person of interest in the case and say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
