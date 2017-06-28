Police release name of pedestrian killed after being struck by police vehicle

Police have released the name of the man who died after he was hit by an unmarked police car.

Phillip Clark, 42, was struck Tuesday evening on Florida Boulevard near North Acadian Thruway.

Notification to family members was made difficult because Clark did not have any identification on him at the time of the incident.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) officer who hit the individual has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard procedure. The officer's name has not been released.

L'Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesman with BRPD, said the officer was on duty, but was not responding to a call at the time of the incident. He added that Clark victim was trying to cross walk across Florida Boulevard.

According to McKneely, there is dash cam footage from the officer's vehicle that is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

