BRPD releases name of officer involved in death of pedestrian struck in road

The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the name of the officer involved in the death of a pedestrian who was struck on Florida Blvd. Tuesday evening.

Corporal Frederick Thornton, an 8-year veteran, was placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the incident. BRPD says Cpl. Thornton is currently assigned to the Street Crimes Unit.

Police released the name of the man who died after he was hit by an unmarked police car Wednesday.

Phillip Clark, 42, was struck Tuesday evening on Florida Blvd. near N Acadian Thwy.

Notification to family members was made difficult because Clark did not have any identification on him at the time of the incident.

L'Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesperson with BRPD, says Thornton was on duty, but was not responding to a call at the time of the incident. He added that Clark was trying to cross Florida Blvd. when he was struck.

According to McKneely, there is dash cam footage from Thornton's vehicle that is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

