37 arrested in undercover sting at Reggie's Bar in Tigerland

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has 130 items on its Wednesday, June meeting agenda.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has 130 items on its Wednesday, June meeting agenda.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore has announced that on Friday, June 30, he will release his findings in the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officer and the shooter, who were all killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore has announced that on Friday, June 30, he will release his findings in the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officer and the shooter, who were all killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 28.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 28.More >>
Police have released the name of the man who died after he was hit by an unmarked police car.More >>
Police have released the name of the man who died after he was hit by an unmarked police car.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Mississippi Power is suspending the use of lignite coal at its Kemper County Energy Facility.More >>
Mississippi Power is suspending the use of lignite coal at its Kemper County Energy Facility.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>
Earlier this month, the city joined a growing list of Mississippi cities and universities that no longer fly the state flag on their grounds. On Tuesday night, it was brought up again to discuss whether or not it should fly on city property.More >>