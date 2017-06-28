37 arrested in undercover sting at Reggie's Bar in Tigerland

The Baton Rouge Police Department, along with other agencies, arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.

BRPD says on June 26, a joint operation involving the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State University Police, Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC), and the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) was conducted at Reggie’s Bar, located at 1176 Bob Pettit Blvd. During three weeks of surveillance, Juvenile Underage Drinking Enforcement (JUDE) officers noticed an increase in the number of individuals under 18-years-old in the parking lot on Monday nights.

The arrests were for the following:

Open container violations - 4

Minor in possession - 9

Resisting arrest - 3

Picture ID required for entering a licensed alcohol outlet - 20

Unlawful entry into a business selling alcohol by person under age 18 - 20

Battery of a police officer - 1

Disturbing the peace by simple drunk - 1

Use of a fake ID to enter and purchase alcohol - 8

The Baton Rouge Fire Department also participated in the sting and noted Reggie's had almost doubled their occupancy allotment. Other bars are still being investigated by the ABC and ATC for more possible violations.

