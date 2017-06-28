Deputies seeking man wanted for cyberstalking, making unwated sexual advances

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking a man wanted on felony charges of cyberstalking and stalking.

Christopher Davis, 39, of Belle Rose is wanted on one count of cyberstalking and one count of stalking. He is accused of contacting the victim, who has had no associations with him, over an extended period of time.

Officials say Davis made explicit sexual advances and also made multiple attempts to meet the victim for non-consensual sexual activities using a phone number that was linked to Davis through the course of the investigation.

Authorities have made multiple, unsuccessful attempts to locate Davis.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 985-526-1627 or the Dispatch Center at 985-369-2912.

