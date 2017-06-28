Gov. Edwards signs bills into law, vetoes some

On Tuesday, June 27, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a handful of bills into law, and also vetoed a number of bills either entirely or partially, by using his line item veto power.

He signed the following bills into law:

Edwards vetoed the following bills:

HB 598 was amended in a fashion that would prevent the Department of Transportation and Development from meeting the infrastructure needs of the state.

HB 269 would be unnecessary and overly burdensome to Louisiana colleges and universities as the freedoms this bill attempts to protect are already well-established by the bedrock principles declared in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section 7 of the Louisiana Constitution.

HB 568 would create legal inconsistency among civil and criminal penalties incurred in the case of a violation of authorized uses of student information collected.

HB 132 would create overly burdensome red tape in administrative reporting to the Joint Legislative Committee on the budget where current practice is sufficiently transparent and responsive.

Edwards used his line item veto power for parts of HB 1, which passed during the 2017 special session. Click here to read the veto letter.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.