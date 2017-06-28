Gov. Edwards signs bills into law, vetoes some - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Edwards signs bills into law, vetoes some

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB) Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On Tuesday, June 27, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a handful of bills into law, and also vetoed a number of bills either entirely or partially, by using his line item veto power.

He signed the following bills into law:

  • ACT 365 – HB 20:  Provides relative to exemptions from the requirements for school instructional time under certain circumstances
  • ACT 366 – HB 33: Provides relative to legislative staff attendance at executive sessions of the boards of trustees of state and statewide retirement systems
  • ACT 367 – HB 211: Provides relative to business filings with the secretary of state
  • ACT 368 – HB 304: Expands definition of "racketeering activity" to include armed robbery and armed robbery or attempted armed robbery committed with a firearm
  • ACT 369 – HB 341: Amends laws relative to behavioral health and mental health to provide for current practice and appropriate terminology
  • ACT 370 – HB 395: Amends the procedures for involuntary mental health treatment
  • ACT 371 – HB 423: Authorizes the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to establish and administer a water quality trading program
  • ACT 372 – HB 450: Provides relative to the Upper Audubon Security District in Orleans Parish
  • ACT 373 – HB 483: Provides relative to disclosure of data maintained by the Louisiana Tumor Registry and for a cancer investigation initiative
  • ACT 374 – SB 1: Renames the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts as the Jimmy D. Long, Sr. Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts.
  • ACT 375 – SB 25:  Sunsets the individual income tax education credit.
  • ACT 376 – SB 54: Provides relative to exploited children.
  • ACT 377 – SB 95: Changes the rebate for donations to certain school tuition organizations to a nonrefundable income tax credit.
  • ACT 378 – SB 97:  Provides relative to the sales and use tax exemption for feed, seed, and fertilizer used by commercial farmers. 
  • ACT 379 – SB 102: Creates and provides for Louisiana Educational Workforce Training Fund to provide opportunities for educational training in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. 
  • ACT 380 – SB 117: Requires certain insurance producers to maintain professional liability insurance
  • ACT 381 – SB 121: Provides relative to terminology of court-ordered and other mandatory examinations in civil and administrative matters and claims.
  • ACT 382 – SB 148: Creates the Waterway Dredging and Deepening Priorty Program.
  • ACT 383 – SB 170:  Provides relative to the use of student assessment data for school accountability purposes for the 2016-17 school year for parishes in declared disaster areas.
  • ACT 384 – SB 177:  Provides relative to the Motion Picture Tax Credit Program for the withholding of income tax for performance of services on a state-certified production.
  • ACT 385 – SB 182: Provides for the tax credit for ad valorem taxes paid on inventory by taxpayers included in one consolidated federal income tax return.
  • ACT 386 – SB 183: Provides termination dates for certain tax incentive and rebate programs.
  • ACT 387 – SB 187: Provides for establishment of a pilot evidence-based budget proposal process for mental health programs administered by the Louisiana Department of Health.
  • ACT 388 – SB 189: Provides for ethical standards for public servants.

Edwards vetoed the following bills:

  • HB 598 was amended in a fashion that would prevent the Department of Transportation and Development from meeting the infrastructure needs of the state.
  • HB 269 would be unnecessary and overly burdensome to Louisiana colleges and universities as the freedoms this bill attempts to protect are already well-established by the bedrock principles declared in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section 7 of the Louisiana Constitution.
  • HB 568 would create legal inconsistency among civil and criminal penalties incurred in the case of a violation of authorized uses of student information collected.
  • HB 132 would create overly burdensome red tape in administrative reporting to the Joint Legislative Committee on the budget where current practice is sufficiently transparent and responsive.  

Edwards used his line item veto power for parts of HB 1, which passed during the 2017 special session. Click here to read the veto letter.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly