LSU's Poche' bids Tigertown a fond farewell

LSU pitcher Jared Poche' started his last game in a Tiger uniform Tuesday night against Florida.
The senior went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, both unearned, seven hits, three strikeouts and one walk.
The Tigers lost to Florida, 6-1, and a dream season quickly came to a disappointing end.
Poche' sent out a letter via Twitter Wednesday thanking his family, friends and LSU fans for the support given to the team this year.
Geaux Tigers!!! pic.twitter.com/UuGTm90EHw— Jared Poche (@Jared_Poche) June 28, 2017
Poche' leaves LSU with a record-tying 39 victories.
The Lutcher High School star will start his next journey, reporting to the Oakland A's organization.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.