LSU's Poche' bids Tigertown a fond farewell

LSU pitcher Jared Poche' started his last game in a Tiger uniform Tuesday night against Florida.

The senior went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, both unearned, seven hits, three strikeouts and one walk.

The Tigers lost to Florida, 6-1, and a dream season quickly came to a disappointing end.

Poche' sent out a letter via Twitter Wednesday thanking his family, friends and LSU fans for the support given to the team this year.



Poche' leaves LSU with a record-tying 39 victories.

The Lutcher High School star will start his next journey, reporting to the Oakland A's organization.

