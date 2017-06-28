Kids inspired by music through Kids' Orchestra STEAM summer camp

The Baton Rouge Police Department and other agencies say they arrested more than three dozen people during an undercover operation at Reggie’s Bar near LSU in Tigerland.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 28.More >>
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking a man wanted on felony charges of cyberstalking and stalking.More >>
On Tuesday, June 27, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a handful of bills into law, and also vetoed a number of bills either entirely or partially, by using his line item veto power.More >>
This isn't your typical summer camp. This is the Kids' Orchestra STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) summer camp.More >>
Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.More >>
An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is adding an additional day to Alabama's list of 2017 state holidays.More >>
Police are calling for felony murder charges against the suspects.More >>
Rashaad Piper, 20, was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail around 4 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A growing body of research indicates that too much sitting can be harmful for your health, even if you exercise regularly.More >>
Dollar Tree brawl: Columbus police are charging four people after a fight broke out inside of the Dollar Tree on Buena Vista Road.More >>
