Kids inspired by music through Kids' Orchestra STEAM summer camp

This isn't your typical summer camp. This is the Kids' Orchestra STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) summer camp.

The purpose is to inspire students in kindergarten through 5th grade with music education. Kids from all over the capital region gather to learn how to play one instrument each week. Local artists also come in each day to give live performances for the kids. Wednesday, the Michael Foster Project performed.

"We have created a sense of community with kids from all over Baton Rouge and even from some different parishes, so we've kind of expanded that a little bit so a lot of kids that have not met each other, they're here working together, and by the end of the week, everybody is friends and they're making music together, which is a lot of fun and a great thing for us," said Sam Trevathan, Kids' Orchestra director.

Kids' Orchestra works with nearly 800 students throughout the year. Anyone who wants to get involved should visit kidsorchestra.org.

