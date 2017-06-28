Landlords in EBR Parish get more time to apply for flooding assistance

Landlords in East Baton Rouge Parish will get more time to apply to get assistance for repairs being made due to the August flooding.

Baton Rouge ReBuilds, a rental repair and reconstruction program that is part of ongoing efforts to help residents recover from the floods, is extending its application deadline for landlords of rental homes to Aug. 16.

The program is operated by the East Baton Rouge Office of Community Development and is funded with approximately $5.3 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It helps landlords rehabilitate or rebuild apartments of seven units or less, as well as single family and mobile home rentals.

As stipulation of the program is that participating landlords will be expected to lease to renters who earn 80 percent or less of the Area Median Income (AMI) for at least a year. They will not be allowed to charge more than about $840 per month for a two-bedroom unit.

"First priority will be given to landlords who earn less than 120 percent AMI, although all nonprofit and for-profit developers may also apply," states a press release. "Priority projects for developers will include shovel-ready projects that provide housing for the greatest needs."

Applications can be submitted by clicking here or by phone at (225) 763-8700. Paper applications can also be picked up from the Office of Community Development in City Hall during normal business hours.

The first workshop for application support will be held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., on July 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. A subsequent workshop will be held at the Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Hwy., on July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

